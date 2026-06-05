Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.6%

BDX opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Argus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here