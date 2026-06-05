Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $335,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Crux Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,913 shares of company stock worth $426,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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