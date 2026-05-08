Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock worth $198,909. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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