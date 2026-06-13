Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Stake Reduced by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $71,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $146.13 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,922.56. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $593,434. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

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