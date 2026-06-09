Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,210 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 16,210 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.39.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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