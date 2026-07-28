Belden Inc $BDC Shares Sold by Daventry Group LP

Daventry Group LP trimmed its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,899 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,701 shares during the period. Belden accounts for approximately 10.7% of Daventry Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daventry Group LP owned 0.21% of Belden worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $158.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. Belden Inc has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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