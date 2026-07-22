Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,076 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The airline reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Southwest Airlines's dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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