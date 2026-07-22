Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,913 Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $586,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $564,590,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,793,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,970,000 after buying an additional 1,070,042 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 56,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 542,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $97,598,000 after buying an additional 541,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,030,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $174,609,000 after acquiring an additional 494,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $262.00 to $256.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $227.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Trending Headlines about Steel Dynamics

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Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Steel Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,632,301.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,578,734.06. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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