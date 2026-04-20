Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.79 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $422.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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