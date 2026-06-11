Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,748 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 218,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.15% of Benchmark Electronics worth $124,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company's stock.

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Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $677.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the sale, the director owned 47,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,092.82. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,352 shares of company stock worth $5,587,806. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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