Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,339 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Benchmark Electronics accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.00.

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Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BHE stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Benchmark Electronics's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's payout ratio is 98.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $2,264,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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