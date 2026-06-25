Benefit Street Partners LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benefit Street Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benefit Street Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company's stock worth $347,727,000 after purchasing an additional 811,585 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 286,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,445,117 shares of the company's stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 733,365 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 143.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Peloton Interactive's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,700.36. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $99,426.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,112 shares in the company, valued at $628,062.24. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,047 shares of company stock worth $1,024,633. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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