Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 703 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the company's stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.'s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,632.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,755.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,967.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,465.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

More MercadoLibre News

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About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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