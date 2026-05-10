Bensler LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,460 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,364,990 shares of the technology company's stock worth $965,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $182.83.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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