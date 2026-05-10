Bensler LLC Sells 8,479 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Bensler LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.24 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Republic Services's payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Republic Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Republic Services (RSG) from $265 to $267 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on from $265 to $267 and reiterated an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RSG reported first-quarter EPS of $1.70 , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of $4.11 billion also slightly topped expectations. Republic Services Q1 2026 Results

reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of also slightly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted pricing discipline and cost controls, which helped lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.1% and expanded net income and adjusted free cash flow. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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