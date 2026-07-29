BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,586 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of BeOne Medicines worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in BeOne Medicines by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,951 shares of the company's stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97,244 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $16,653,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 152,515 shares of the company's stock worth $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company's stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,113,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,553,909,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONC. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.00.

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BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC stock opened at $330.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.37. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,925.90. The trade was a 94.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $399,745.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 40 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,774.80. This trade represents a 97.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,360 shares of company stock worth $104,926,209. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report).

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