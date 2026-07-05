Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 31,343 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,343 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.83 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here