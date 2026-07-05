Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $5.61 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp upgraded Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,467,864 shares of company stock valued at $311,427,105. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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