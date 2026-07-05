Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Cencora were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Trading Down 0.0%

COR stock opened at $296.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average is $277.91 and its 200 day moving average is $320.37.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here