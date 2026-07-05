Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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