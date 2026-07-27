Berkley W R Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SilverBox Corp IV $SBXD

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,573 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 302,899 shares during the period. SilverBox Corp IV accounts for about 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 5.95% of SilverBox Corp IV worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SilverBox Corp IV by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV has an average rating of "Sell".

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SilverBox Corp IV Price Performance

SBXD opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.06. SilverBox Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

About SilverBox Corp IV

SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.

The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.

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