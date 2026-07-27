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Berkley W R Corp Purchases 99,480 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp $HCMA

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
HCM Acquisition logo with Services background
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Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,407 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.75% of HCM Acquisition worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCMA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded HCM Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Trading Up 0.3%

HCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. HCM Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.49.

HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

HCM Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more target businesses. The company raised capital through its initial public offering and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCMA. As a blank check vehicle, HCM Acquisition holds its funds in trust until it consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination.

The SPAC is sponsored by affiliates of Healthcare Capital Management LLC, a Los Angeles‐based investment firm with experience in healthcare and life sciences investing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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