Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 3,130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,369 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.52 and a 200 day moving average of $564.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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