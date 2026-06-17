Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 5,202 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $112,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 5,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,529,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.80 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $887.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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