Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,950 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 5.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,039.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $978.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $790.29. The stock has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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