Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,515 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 41,105 shares during the period. Archrock accounts for 4.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Archrock worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,744 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the energy company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Archrock Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AROC opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 21.45%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $3,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,941.38. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,370. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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