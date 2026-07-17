Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,123 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,436 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Quanta Services worth $234,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $630.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $705.81 and a 200-day moving average of $598.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.01 and a twelve month high of $788.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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