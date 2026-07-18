Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 408,687 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 228.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,947 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 408,687 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Bloom Energy worth $79,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.5%

BE opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.41.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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