Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 90,346 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 1,149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,208 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SPS Commerce worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 137.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.58. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $151.40. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,657.06. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,408. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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