Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,102 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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