Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 104,964 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 36,070.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,964 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Enpro worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enpro by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enpro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Enpro Trading Down 3.4%

NPO opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $272.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.30. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $326.98.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enpro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total value of $1,614,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $859,808. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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