Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 6,175.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 182,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $82,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179,596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $621,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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