Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 794,722 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,120 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 794,722 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Rollins worth $100,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Rollins by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Rollins by 718.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $167,260,000 after buying an additional 1,123,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,362 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,363,000 after buying an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $66.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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