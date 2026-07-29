Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 985,489 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,951,056 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 985,489 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $4,351,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,627,306 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,516,249,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thayer Partners LLC MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Thayer Partners LLC MA now owns 15,019 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. NVIDIA robotics growth article

CEO Jensen Huang is emphasizing robotics and “physical AI” as the next major growth market, spanning autonomous machines, vehicles, factories and data centers. The company’s expanded Agent Toolkit, PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries are also being adopted by Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys, Samsung and Silvaco, supporting a broader software-and-platform ecosystem beyond GPU sales. Positive Sentiment: New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. NVIDIA Safe Superintelligence investment article

New strategic relationships with Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, NAVER and other infrastructure partners could increase demand for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell systems. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with reported price targets well above current trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. NVIDIA OpenAI financing article

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a potential backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data-center project, alongside a much larger overall infrastructure plan. The arrangement could lock in substantial future chip demand, but it would also expand NVIDIA’s role from supplier to financier and expose it to OpenAI’s creditworthiness and project-execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. NVIDIA default insurance costs article

Investors remain concerned that vendor-backed AI infrastructure spending represents circular financing rather than organic customer demand. Reports that NVIDIA could guarantee OpenAI-related obligations helped trigger a broad chip-stock selloff, while rising default-insurance costs have intensified balance-sheet concerns. Negative Sentiment: Taiwanese authorities reportedly detained an NVIDIA employee in a probe involving alleged diversion of Super Micro AI servers to China. Although no wrongdoing by NVIDIA has been established, the investigation raises additional export-control, legal and reputational risks. Intensifying Chinese competition and weakness across Asian chip stocks are adding pressure to the sector. Taiwan NVIDIA employee investigation article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average is $195.98. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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