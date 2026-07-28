Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 273,153 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Technologies

Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,283.14. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $95.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

See Also

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