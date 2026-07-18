Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,940 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,815,962 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of TransUnion worth $135,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.83 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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