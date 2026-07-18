Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,611 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 214,275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock worth $556,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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