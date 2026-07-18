Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $75,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055. Corporate insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.41.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 277.70 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $291.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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