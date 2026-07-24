Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG - Free Report) by 3,092.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 261,932 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 220,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,634 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company's stock.

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Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a UK-based banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of retail, commercial and insurance products. Its principal consumer-facing brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, through which it offers current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans. The group also delivers services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and larger corporate clients, supplying business accounts, lending, payments and cash-management solutions.

In addition to core banking, Lloyds operates a significant wealth and insurance arm under the Scottish Widows brand, offering life insurance, pensions, investment and retirement planning products.

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