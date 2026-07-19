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Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Banco De Chile $BCH

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Banco De Chile logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Bessemer Group Inc. cut its Banco De Chile stake by 13.1% in the first quarter, but still held 396,658 shares worth about $14.69 million at the end of the period.
  • Other institutional investors were active in the stock, with firms like Goldman Sachs, Arrowstreet Capital, and First Trust Advisors adding or opening positions; overall, institutions and hedge funds own 1.24% of Banco De Chile.
  • Banco De Chile shares recently traded at $40.16, and analysts currently have a Reduce consensus rating with a $37.00 target price, despite the bank reporting solid quarterly results and 2025 earnings expectations of $2.76 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,658 shares of the bank's stock after selling 59,790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Banco De Chile worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco De Chile by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Banco De Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Banco De Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Banco De Chile has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 29.95%.The company had revenue of $321.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $39.00 target price on Banco De Chile and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Banco De Chile from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco De Chile currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCH

About Banco De Chile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile NYSE: BCH is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country's oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank's core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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