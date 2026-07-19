Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,813 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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