Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 1,080,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 0.8%

QCOM opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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