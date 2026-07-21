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Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bessemer Group Inc. cut its Qualcomm stake by 96.4% in the first quarter, leaving it with 40,132 shares worth about $5.17 million.
  • Insider selling has been notable, including CEO Cristiano Amon’s sale of 10,000 shares and CAO Patricia Grech’s sale of 829 shares; insiders sold 21,721 shares over the last 90 days.
  • Qualcomm’s latest quarter beat EPS estimates, but revenue slipped 3.5% year over year; analysts currently rate the stock Hold on average with a $219.76 price target, and the company also announced a $0.92 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than Qualcomm.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 1,080,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.8%

QCOM opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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