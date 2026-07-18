Bessemer Group Inc. Has $53.20 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,953 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of FirstCash worth $53,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 29.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.53. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $235.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.51.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research cut FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,181,902.54. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,539,447.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,692. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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