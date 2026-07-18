Bessemer Group Inc. Has $64.59 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,663 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 341,594 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $64,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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