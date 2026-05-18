Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.50 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 2,806.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,599 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,218 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $323.46 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.21 and a 200-day moving average of $278.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,393. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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