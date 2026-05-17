Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 62,083.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,814 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 870,412 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,029 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,492 shares of the company's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,918.08. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report).

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