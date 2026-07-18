Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,812 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of AMETEK worth $128,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.61 and a 1-year high of $244.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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