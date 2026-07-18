Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350,483 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $131,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7%

TEVA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This trade represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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