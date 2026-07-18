Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,052 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of EPAM Systems worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded EPAM Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "cautious" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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