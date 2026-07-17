Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 134,318 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,796 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,318 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $383,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $4,517,000. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT.

Zacks Research lifted Caterpillar’s earnings outlook for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger profit growth ahead and supporting the long-term bull case for CAT. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. What to Expect From Caterpillar's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street commentary ahead of Caterpillar’s Q2 2026 report points to a double-digit rise in profits, suggesting the upcoming earnings release could act as a catalyst if results meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. 3 Stocks Riding the AI Data Center Power Buildout in July

Investor interest in Caterpillar remains elevated around themes tied to infrastructure, power demand and data-center buildouts, which may provide a broader backdrop of demand for heavy equipment and power-related products. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade to hold from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts.

The downgrade to from Zacks Research is the most immediate negative catalyst, likely pressuring sentiment despite the improved earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading weakness in CAT also shows investors have been taking profits ahead of earnings, leaving the stock vulnerable to any disappointment in the upcoming report.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $876.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.46 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $931.59 and its 200 day moving average is $792.83. The company has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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